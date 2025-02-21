While most people found the post hilarious, a few took it too seriously. The student later clarified that such written promises are a fun tradition in their family

Many students dream of studying at prestigious institutions like IITs or NITs, and their journey is often filled with challenges. However, one student’s unique agreement with his father has gone viral, sparking laughter across social media.

The student shared a handwritten note from his father, outlining an unusual financial deal. According to the note, if he gets into a top-tier college like IIT, NIT, IIIT, or BITS, he will receive 40% of his father’s salary every month until retirement. However, if he joins a tier 2 or tier 3 college, he must give 100% of his salary to his father until his own retirement.

The note humorously began with “To whomsoever it may concern,” making it look like an official contract. The post quickly gained traction on Reddit, with users sharing their own funny family experiences.

One user joked, “My dad said if I get into IIT, he will retire immediately.” Another quipped, “Retirement plans 101.” Some speculated that the father might actually be planning a financial scheme where all the money returned would be saved for his son’s future.

While most people found the post hilarious, a few took it too seriously. The student later clarified that such written promises are a fun tradition in their family. He shared that in the past, he had given his father a written promise to score above 90% in class 10, and his father had written similar deals for other situations.