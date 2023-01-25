Father performs push-ups with baby daughter on his back, viral video melts hearts online

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is a treasure trove of heartwarming content that can lift our hearts and lighten up our day. And this particular video, which has gone viral on the internet, aptly exemplifies it. It shows a father doing push-ups with his toddler on his back, along with the child’s reaction, is melting hearts online. The adorable video was shared by a user named Sandeep Mall on Twitter and it has amassed a whopping 33,000 views. Watch the video here:

If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and goal is I can do 15 reps that time also. pic.twitter.com/LklKoEtAax — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) January 24, 2023

In the now-viral video, Sandeep can be seen at the gym doing push-ups. What makes it so unique, you ask? He had his baby daughter on his back to add weight and adorableness (we presume)! While he worked out, his daughter gripped him tightly. What a delightful spectacle!

"If you can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight. In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and my goal is I can do 15 reps at that time also," Sandeep Mall captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video has received over 33,000 views and several heartfelt reactions.. People couldn’t stop gushing at the lovely video. Many people remarked on how the adorable clip made their day. Others simply showered heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at the comments right here:

“This is so heart touching and beautiful thanks for sharing,” commented an individual. “Very cute. Thanks,” posted another. “One of the finest video on the internet, loved it,” shared a third.