Father of the year: Dad enacts dance steps for daughter performing at school function, viral video

The loveable video shows a devoted father assisting and prompting his daughter during her school's annual function.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Father of the year: Dad enacts dance steps for daughter performing at school function, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: There is no denying that the bond between a father and a daughter is the purest. While we're on the subject, here's a super wholesome video that's making the rounds on the internet. As a result, a video of a father assisting his daughter at her school's annual function has gone viral online. And you should not pass it up.

The loveable video shows a devoted father assisting and prompting his daughter during her school's annual function. While the little girl dances on stage to Daler Mehndi's iconic song 'Tunak Tunak,' his father makes sure she doesn't miss a step and is seen narrating dance moves to her. How cute, isn't it?

 IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads "And the #FatherOfTheYear award goes to,"  

Needless to mention, the clip went crazy viral on social media and the comments section is replete with some pure gold comments. See some of the reactions below:

A user said in the comments section, "None like daddy... Always the best cheerleader for his girl... Mine always had the proudest smile at my smallest achievements... Lost him 16 years back, but believe that he still watches over me." A second person wrote, "Awwww so wonderful just unbelievable. Love this dedication of a father .Good luck." "This is so heartwarming!" expressed a third.

 

