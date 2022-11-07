Search icon
Father bursts into tears while dropping daughter at her dream college, video garners over 1 million likes

Video of a father getting emotional while dropping his daughter at their dream college is making netizens all emotional.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Father bursts into tears while dropping daughter at her dream college, video garners over 1 million likes
Photo: Instagram/ pre.xsha

Preksha was touring the campus of Miranda House College, Delhi with her parents and saw tears rolling down her father's eyes. "He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions," Preksha wrote in the post's caption. 

Preksha also wrote, "The fact that his jigar ka tukda will be living far away from him was a bitter truth too. But those tears told me that all the sacrifices I made, all the hard work I did, each and everything I did to achieve this dream was all worth it in the end. All I can say is I can do anything to see your smiley faces and sparkling eyes! Thankyou mumma papa!! I love you.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preksha (@pre.xsha)

 

It is really heartwarming to watch this video of these proud parents living their dream through their daughter.  The video was shared four days ago and has recieved over 10 million views since then and 1.1 million likes. 

Read: Indore: Video of 'drunk' girls beating another girl on road goes viral

Many verified accounts including Netflix, acot Ayush Mehra, Rohit Sharaf and other comented on the video. Netflix wrote  “The perfectly matched soundtrack for such a beautiful moment. Big hugs to everyone on this journey!” 

“So pure big hugssss to all three of you,” posted actor Ayush Mehra with heart emoticons. “This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations!!!!!!!!” wrote Mismatched actor Rohit Sharaf. 

