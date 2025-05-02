The father, a busy professional who works abroad, could not feed his daughter home-cooked food for a single day in a fortnight. Before the SC order, the Kerala High Court had allowed the father to be with his daughter for 15 days every month.

A man lost the custody of his eight-year-old daughter for not providing her home-cooked food, after an order from the Supreme Court. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta spoke to the girl before deciding to return her to her mother.

The father, a busy professional who works abroad, could not feed his daughter home-cooked food for a single day in a fortnight. Before the SC order, the Kerala High Court had allowed the father to be with his daughter for 15 days every month.

Father works in Singapore

The man, who works in Singapore, rented a house in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram where he lived with his daughter for 15 days a month. He would fly down every two weeks from Singapore to spend time with his child.

The Supreme Court noted that even though he is an affectionate father, his situation was not conducive for the girl's proper growth and well-being.

Continuous consumption of food bought from restaurants can pose a health hazard even to an adult person, let alone a girl of eight years, the court said, adding that the child needed nutritious home-cooked meals for her overall health and development.

Better off with mother

The bench stated the fact that the girl does not get the company of anyone other than the father during the interim custody period of 15 days was an additional factor that strongly stood against his claim for the child's custody.

The SC further said the child would be better off with her mother, who lives with her parents and works from home.

Court gives slight relief

The court also expressed disappointment over the Kerala High Court order granting the father the custody of his three-year-old son for two weeks a month, calling the ruling "grossly unfair" for allowing the boy's separation from his mother for extended time periods at such a young age.

The Supreme Court has, however, allowed the father custody of his daughter on alternate weekends every month. He is also permitted to talk with her on video call for two days every week.