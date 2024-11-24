The clip opens with Juhi testing her father's knowledge of the song. She begins singing the opening lyrics, “Tainu ki dassaan, mere layi kya tu? Mere layi dhadkan, mere layi saah tu,” and is pleasantly surprised when her father perfectly finishes the verse.

A video featuring a woman singing Gurnazar’s "Dil Tu Jaan Tu" with her father has gone viral online, captivating social media users and even eliciting a response from the singer himself.

The video, shared by Juhi Singh on Instagram, highlighted a touching father-daughter relationship through music, with Gurnazar and actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana also expressing their admiration.

The clip opens with Juhi testing her father's knowledge of the song. She begins singing the opening lyrics, “Tainu ki dassaan, mere layi kya tu? Mere layi dhadkan, mere layi saah tu,” and is pleasantly surprised when her father perfectly finishes the verse, “Haaye, dil tu, jaan tu, dard di dawa tu. Jad tak main jeena, mere jeen di wajah tu.”

Impressed by her father's familiarity with the song, Juhi asks, “Papa aapko ye gaana aata tha?” to which he nonchalantly responds, “Yes.”

In the caption of her post, she expressed her affection, stating, “Dad knows everything, wo kehte hai na ‘Baap to Baap hota hai.’ Love you.”

Social media users liked the heartwarming moment, with many commenting on the video. Gurnazar joined in, responding with a simple yet touching, “Uncle,” along with heart and folded hands emojis.

Aparshakti Khurana also reacted to the post, sharing a heart emoji. Additionally popular Indian golfer Vani Kapoor and singer Suyyash Rai added their reactions in the comment section.

Fans expressed their admiration for the video, with one user commenting, “This totally touched my heart. Lots of love,” while another remarked, “Uncle, you stole the show.”

It’s worth noting that Juhi’s father, Suraj Singh, is well-versed in music. He is a professional singer and serves as the Head of the Department at the Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA).