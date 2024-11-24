VIRAL
The clip opens with Juhi testing her father's knowledge of the song. She begins singing the opening lyrics, “Tainu ki dassaan, mere layi kya tu? Mere layi dhadkan, mere layi saah tu,” and is pleasantly surprised when her father perfectly finishes the verse.
A video featuring a woman singing Gurnazar’s "Dil Tu Jaan Tu" with her father has gone viral online, captivating social media users and even eliciting a response from the singer himself.
The video, shared by Juhi Singh on Instagram, highlighted a touching father-daughter relationship through music, with Gurnazar and actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana also expressing their admiration.
The clip opens with Juhi testing her father's knowledge of the song. She begins singing the opening lyrics, “Tainu ki dassaan, mere layi kya tu? Mere layi dhadkan, mere layi saah tu,” and is pleasantly surprised when her father perfectly finishes the verse, “Haaye, dil tu, jaan tu, dard di dawa tu. Jad tak main jeena, mere jeen di wajah tu.”
Impressed by her father's familiarity with the song, Juhi asks, “Papa aapko ye gaana aata tha?” to which he nonchalantly responds, “Yes.”
In the caption of her post, she expressed her affection, stating, “Dad knows everything, wo kehte hai na ‘Baap to Baap hota hai.’ Love you.”
Social media users liked the heartwarming moment, with many commenting on the video. Gurnazar joined in, responding with a simple yet touching, “Uncle,” along with heart and folded hands emojis.
Aparshakti Khurana also reacted to the post, sharing a heart emoji. Additionally popular Indian golfer Vani Kapoor and singer Suyyash Rai added their reactions in the comment section.
Fans expressed their admiration for the video, with one user commenting, “This totally touched my heart. Lots of love,” while another remarked, “Uncle, you stole the show.”
It’s worth noting that Juhi’s father, Suraj Singh, is well-versed in music. He is a professional singer and serves as the Head of the Department at the Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA).
UP: Clashes in Sambhal over mosque survey, officials face stone pelting, police use tear gas, here's what happened
THIS Indian airline is now offering student discounts, special baggage allowance, check terms and conditions
Father-daughter duo's soulful rendition of 'Dil Tu Jaan Tu' goes viral, singer Gurnazar reacts
Javed Akhtar calls makers of Ranbir's Animal ‘perverts’, admits having problem with film's success: ‘Vulgarity has...'
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 1 highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden Test century in Australia
Bihar: Snake enters train's engine, creates panic, what happened next will leave you shocked
AR Rahman sends notice to 'hatemongers' over rumours surrounding divorce from Saira Banu: 'Remove objectionable content'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash, Isha, Anant used to live HERE before moving into Rs 15000 crore Antilia
Elon Musk's BIG praise for Indian elections, slams US polling system, says, 'California is still...'
TRAI’s new rules, asks Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL to display...
Tara Sutaria recommends ‘Karma Is A B*tch’ book ahead of ex Aadar Jain’s wedding with Alekha; fans say 'you go girl'
From Tears to Twirls: Bride's emotional 'vidaai' ceremony ends with dance performance, watch viral video
THIS is India's first airport, was specially used during World War II, it is now...
Is India’s education system failing future workforce?
Delhi-NCR AQI: No relief from pollution, Delhi air quality improves slightly to 'Very Poor'
'Green flag manager': Employee praises boss for unmatched support in emotional resignation video, WATCH
Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan gives Karan Veer Mehra reality check, exposes Shilpa Shirodkar’s ‘convenience ki dosti'
Salary of prisoners in THIS country is more than jail guards, teachers, it is...
Voter is with spirit of 'Nation First', not with those who dream of 'chair first': PM Modi on Maharashtra poll results
Elon Musk's BIG statement on future of US, claims, 'America on brink of...'
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan say ‘there are many options…’
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, worked in Google, he is now…
Meet man, IITian, who is richest co-founder of Infosys, richer than Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, his net worth is...
Suriya, Bobby Deol’s Kanguva fails to beat Jr NTR's Devara, Rajinikanth, Amitabh's Vettaiyan but achieves this milestone
Viral: Intense brawl between Odia actor Bobby Islam & actor Manoj Mishra erupts in public, police intervene; WATCH
Meet actor who slept at railway platform for 27 days, was mocked for looks, later did 540 films, gave Rs 300 crore hit
Adani Group CFO makes BIG statement on US report, says, 'none of the...'
Meet Indian genius who completed school at 9, PhD at 21, became professor at IIT, later got fired from his work due to..
IPL 2025 mega auction: Kolkata Knight Riders auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Lucknow Super Giants auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 auction live streaming: How and where to watch Indian Premiere League mega auction live on TV and online?
Meet IAS Taruni Pandey, who cracked UPSC exam with 4 months' preparation, bagged AIR 14, know her strategy
Who is Mallika Sagar, the IPL 2025 auctioneer? Know career, education, net worth and more
This Indian woman is one of the richest people in world, bought entire building with sea view, she is...
Meet man who started with single shoe store, now owns company worth Rs 230000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Viral video: Desi bride breaks tradition, goes from tears to cheers with post-bidaai dance; watch
Meet Kanwal Aftab, latest Pakistani influencer caught in viral MMS leak series, following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan
DNA TV Show: Eknath Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis? Who will be the next CM of Maharashtra?
AR Rahman slams 'calumny, imaginative' rumours about his divorce with Saira Banu, issues notice, warns legal action
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Noida schools to stay closed till THIS date; check details
Gautam Adani's group BREAKS silence on reports of Kenya cancelling Rs 21109 crore deals after US charges billionaire
IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Punjab Kings auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Rajasthan Royals auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Delhi Capitals auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
Revolutionizing Spiritual Growth: The Impact of 'I Am the 73rd'
Not Hrithik, Kumar Gaurav, but this actor has made India's most successful debut, has worked with Kamal Haasan, now..
Politechnica’s Insights on Women Voters Shaping Indian Elections
Bihar bypolls: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party fails to open account, all 4 candidates lost
Breaking Boundaries in Microbiology and Business: An Interview with Dr. Saloni Sharma
IPL 2025 mega auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
Gireesh Patil: Mastering the Art of Product Innovation and Strategy
'Average bollywood award...' Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi and more perform at grand surat wedding, watch
Visualizing Business Processes: Gokul Ramadoss documents future state solutions with VISIO diagrams
IPL 2025 mega auction: Rules, RTM, players list, budget, slots available and more
Sanjay Passi opens up on having 'Shalini Passi's Husband' tag after Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, says 'I feel...'
WATCH: Middle-class man sips 'bom Hi -high' tea for Rs 2124 at Mumbai Taj Hotel, netizens say 'Inspiring to see...'
Radhika Merchant repeats her gorgeous lehenga from Isha Ambani's wedding, see pics
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan calls himself 'better' than Amitabh: 'He's atrocious at..'
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: PM Modi hails 'historic victory', says 'Development wins...'
IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Brendon McCullum's 10-year-old Test record during Perth knock
Why didn’t you pay for...': Photo of newlywed bride sitting on train floor angers netizens
Walking pneumonia cases on rise in Delhi amid high air pollution: Know its causes, precautions and cure
IPL 2025 mega auction: Mumbai Indians auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan gets merely 131 votes, has 5.6 mn Insta followers
'She is so brave': Chhattisgarh woman rescues monitor lizard with bare hands, watch viral video
Delhi Air Pollution: Colour-coded stickers for vehicles now mandatory to identify fuel types
Reliance Jio Subscriber Loss: Mukesh Ambani's company loses most users in September after...
Why do we crave junk food and how to manage it?
IPL 2025 mega auction: Chennai Super Kings auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files fresh plea in trial court over sanction copy in...
Naga Chaitanya BREAKS silence on his second wedding, says wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala 'fills a void in me'
IND vs AUS: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal create history, become first Indian pair to achieve massive feat
'The person you chose to represent you...': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's special message after Wayanad bypoll win
‘Which actor would you like to work with?’: Aishwarya Rai’s answer reveals her thought process
'Ananya Panday was unplanned': Mom Bhavna Panday makes BIG statement on actress, says 'I didn’t have the guts to tell..'
IPL 2025 mega auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
Shillong Teer Result TODAY November 23, 2024: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
Kerala Lottery Results November 23: Karunya KR 681 Saturday lucky draw result DECLARED, check full winners list
‘I’m faster than you, Harshit’: Mitchell Starc takes a jibe on Rana during Ind vs Aus BGT 2024
Meet world's richest woman, daughter of billionaire, not Nita Ambani, Priti Adani or Radhika Merchant, she is...
IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of registered players, base price and more
Salman Khan to lead Atlee's two-hero reincarnation actioner, might work with Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth: Report
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 3 highlights: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal fifties take India to 172/0
Meet fashion designer, daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 141279 crore net worth, she is married...
Abhishek Bachchan opens up on 'handling negativity' amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'I cannot change person...'
Sookshmadarshini Twitter review: Fans hail Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's mystery drama as one of 2024's best movies
'Stands behind quietly and...': Jaya Bachchan's statement on Aishwarya Rai's role in the family goes viral
TMKOC's Munmum Dutta avoids paps asking 'Jetha Ji kaise hai', netizens say, 'what's wrong with...'
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis emerges as NDA's man of the moment
Wayanad Election Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi beats brother Rahul Gandhi's record by...
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 2 highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul help India take 130-run lead
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad schools likely to stay closed till...
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for threatening housemates in Weekend Ka Vaar, says, ‘khud to kuch nhi…’
Pakistan: 18 killed, 30 others injured in sectarian violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BIG update for Indians travelling to this country, will now have to submit these documents...
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar calls for Gautam Adani's arrest, urges Centre to 'save India's reputation'
'2 fire in one frame': Allu Arjun features with Sreeleela in Kissik song, netizens go crazy as Pushpa 2 makers drop...
I Want To Talk box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan film records his second lowest opening ever, earns only...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, Reliance Jio to launch cheap 5G smartphone in India, is working with...