Father-daughter duo dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee- WATCH viral video

Social media has become a place of new challenges and trends through which people showcase their talent to the world. One of the latest trends on social media is dancing to the popular song Bijlee Bijlee by Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu.

The song Bijlee Bijlee has become insanely popular, and people all over the country have been mimicking the hook step of the song, which stars singer Harrdy Sandhu and Palak Tiwari and uploading the videos on social media, which often go viral.

Many people have been dancing to the popular song and uploading their videos on Instagram. In another such video, an adorable father-daughter duo can be seen grooving to the upbeat and peppy number, and the netizens just can’t get enough.

In a short clip, a father named Pablo and his daughter named Veronica can be seen grooving to Bijlee Bijlee with a smile on their face. The father and daughter danced to the popular Punjabi song with enthusiasm and vigour, which impressed the viewers.

The video shows both of them doing the hook step of Bijlee Bijlee in front of a mirror. They both look in the mirror while performing and try to coordinate their steps, and the internet finds it absolutely adorable!

The video now has over one million views and nearly 71,000 likes, with hundreds of comments praising them. One comment reads, “You guys are the cutest I seen on the gram!! Sending the love right back to you from India (sic)”. Another comment reads, “Best father-daughter duo…lots of love from India.”