A heartwarming video has taken over social media, showcasing a father-daughter duo recreating the iconic scene from 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' song from the Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The adorable video, shared by Biren Kulung on Instagram, features the duo lip-syncing to the playful banter between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Biren takes on SRK's role, while his daughter confidently delivers Kajol's lines, with expressions that easily rival her dad's.

The reel has clocked over 4 million views, and it's not hard to see why. The cute expressions by the two made it an instant internet favourite. Netizens shared their reactions to the baby in the viral clip, with many praising the adorable chemistry between the father-daughter duo.

Isha Ambani's company reacts

What's even more special is that Isha Ambani's company, AJIO, dropped a comment on the viral video. AJIO (@Ajiolife), a digital commerce initiative by Reliance Retail, quipped, "Only thing missing that "cool" necklace." The lighthearted comment added to the humour surrounding the viral video.

Not only AJIO, even fashion brand Nykaa cound not stop itself from commenting. taking to the comment section they wrote, "Pura comment section blush kar raha hai.”

Social media recation

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Reason why evry man want a baby girl," while another said, "She definitely got that from you."

"Dads with daughters are simply one of a kind," said a third user.

"Cutest thing I've watched today," said a forth user.

"Best feeling in the world is to spend time with your daughter," said a seperate user.

The original Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana song, sung by Jatin-Lalit, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, set in the college days of Rahul and Anjali, remains one of Bollywood's most memorable portrayals of friendship. The song's playful banter and memorable dialogue have made it a classic, and the father-daughter duo's recreation did justice to the original.

About AJIO and Reliance Retail

AJIO is known for its trendy fashion offerings and is headed by Vineeth Nair, with Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, overseeing Reliance Retail. The company's reaction to the viral video showcases its lighthearted and engaging approach to social media.