Father-daughter dance on popular song in retro outfits - WATCH viral video

Internet's beloved and famous father-daughter duo Pablo and Veronica have gone viral on social media again for their resurfaced dance video. The video has gone viral on Instagram yet again. It was shared on their page named 'pabloeveronica01'.

In the viral video, the duo could be seen dancing on 'Stayin' Alive' by Bee Gees. Both father and daughter could be seen dressed in retro outfits in the video and performing together on the song. They can also be seen wearing cool shades in the video.

Watch the video here.

The video, so far, has more than 6,200 likes on it. Netizens also commented on the video and praised the father and daughter duo for their impeccable dance moves. The page 'pabloeveronica01' has more than 6,91,000 followers.

One user wrote, "Precious fathers and their even more precious daughters," while another commented, "omg, cute dance..wait..my my she is looking like baby Taehyung (with long hair) of boy band BTS & her retro shades look like Taehyung's from their BTS song Dynamite."

A third user said, "aag lagadi (On fire)...your daughter is very cute."