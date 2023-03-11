Search icon
'Fast as bullet': Video of Cheetah catching its prey at lightning speed goes viral

Today, we have another such clip that is well worth watching. The video depicts a Cheetah sprinting after its prey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Representative image

Today, we have another such clip that is well worth watching. The video depicts a Cheetah sprinting after its prey.

The undated 17-second video depicts a cheetah making lengthy strides toward a reptile. The big cat stops almost immediately after capturing its prey, despite moving at a high speed. The exact location of the clip is unknown, though. Velocidad y fuerza, the single-line Spanish caption for the tweet, translates to "speed and strength" in English. 

Netizens were shocked and astounded to see the cheetah hunt at breakneck speed by overtaking its prey, with one commenting, "That is speed," and another tweeting, "Unbelievable." 

A cheetah can run seven to eight meters (23 to 26 feet) in a single step, according to National Geographic. It purrs, unlike lions and other large cats, which roar.

Cheetahs forage in the early morning and late afternoon, unlike most cats. These carnivores consume the young of bigger animals like warthogs, kudu, hartebeest, oryx, roan, and sable, as well as small antelope like springbok, steenbok, duikers, impala, and gazelles. Cheetahs also pursue rabbits and wild birds.

 

