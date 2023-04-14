Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Fast as bullet': Desi cashier’s lightning typing speed wows internet, viral video

The video reveals how quickly the man types while making bills. The clip is certain to impress you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

'Fast as bullet': Desi cashier’s lightning typing speed wows internet, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Do you use social media frequently? Then you may have come across extraordinary videos that leave people speechless. Well now a stunning clip of a man typing at a lightning-fast speed has left everybody inspired. . The video reveals how quickly the man types while making bills. The clip is certain to impress you.

The video shows the workers typing at lightning-fast speeds. His fingers moved quickly as he typed the medication codes. He is shown taking pills one by one and quickly scribbling down the details on his computer. He doesn't even need to look at the keyboard to type, that's how well-versed he is. This wildly popular clip is purportedly from India.

Needless to say, the internet was blown away by his typing abilities. Some users believe that this individual "deserves a raise."

Here's how the internet reacted:

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.