'Fast as bullet': Desi cashier’s lightning typing speed wows internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you use social media frequently? Then you may have come across extraordinary videos that leave people speechless. Well now a stunning clip of a man typing at a lightning-fast speed has left everybody inspired. . The video reveals how quickly the man types while making bills. The clip is certain to impress you.

This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India. pic.twitter.com/lYk80QQGav — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 13, 2023

The video shows the workers typing at lightning-fast speeds. His fingers moved quickly as he typed the medication codes. He is shown taking pills one by one and quickly scribbling down the details on his computer. He doesn't even need to look at the keyboard to type, that's how well-versed he is. This wildly popular clip is purportedly from India.

Needless to say, the internet was blown away by his typing abilities. Some users believe that this individual "deserves a raise."

Here's how the internet reacted:

His movement must be insane https://t.co/7TiLSRf86Y — sid (@hawwtsxu) April 13, 2023

I think he's efficient enough to lay off 100 people https://t.co/rSusrkWfFI — April-Chanyt (@yutingchen1992) April 14, 2023

I want my brain to work this fast, it is too much to ask?? https://t.co/6M6MriJ6UY — Sania. (@beingsleepyhead) April 14, 2023