A CCTV video (car accident viral video) captured a horrifying incident of a car crash which took place in the Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh in which a car speeding high hit a still Hyundai i10, sending the latter flying.

The CCTV footage was shared widely on social media which showed the Hyundai i10 parked along the footpath being rammed by a speeding red car coming along the road.

The crash impacted the car to such levels that the Hyundai was moved above the ground with a sharp force for few seconds before it was propelled far away from the spot it was parked.

The accident (viral accident video) happened around 2:16 am on Dharamshala Road in the Kotwali area of Hardoi, according to NDTV. Meanwhile, there was someone sitting in the hatchback when the incident took place, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Despite the forceful impact, the driver of the red car appeared to be unharmed. CCTV footage shows the driver calmly exiting the vehicle after the collision. He briefly checks around the car, closes the door, then brushes his hair before walking to the other side of the car, seemingly unaffected by the incident.

Currently, the police have not shared any information about the speeding driver or the owner of the Hyundai i10. No official statement has been made regarding the cause of the crash, and no further comments have been provided.