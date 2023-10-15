Fashion takes a striking leap: Cobra hood-inspired shoes leave internet baffled, watch

A video showcasing a pair of shoes that closely resemble the raised hood of a cobra has gone viral on Instagram

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, eccentricity has always found its place. A cursory exploration of the internet will swiftly yield videos and posts showcasing audacious ensembles and accessories that push the boundaries of conventional taste. While fashion aficionados argue that such avant-garde designs represent the artistic expressions of designers, for many, they remain nothing more than eccentric oddities.

A recent video has surfaced, featuring an individual donning a pair of shoes that bear a striking resemblance to the raised hood of a cobra. Shared on Instagram, this clip provides an up-close view of these peculiar shoes. At a casual glance, one might be forgiven for believing that genuine snakes are slithering forth from the footwear itself.

The video has already amassed over 148,000 likes and has ignited a flurry of reactions across the internet. Viewers appear to be universally perplexed by these unconventional shoes. Some have openly confessed to being startled upon their initial viewing, while others have failed to find any appeal in this striking footwear.

User comments reflect the range of emotions stirred by these Cobra Hood-Inspired shoes:

One user, apparently unnerved, wrote, "I'll never dare to try them."

Another, equally taken aback, simply remarked, "They look rather intimidating."

A third, adopting a more lighthearted perspective, quipped, "HAHAHA, those shoes are undeniably unique."