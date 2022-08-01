Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Who is Farmani Naaz, the YouTuber under Deoband scanner for singing Shiv bhajan?

YouTube singer Farmani Naaz rose to fame after participating in the 12th season of Indian Idol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Who is Farmani Naaz, the YouTuber under Deoband scanner for singing Shiv bhajan?
Photo: Twitter/Farmani_Naaz

YouTube singer Farmani Naaz has been criticised by Deoband Muslim cleric over her rendition of `Har Har Shambhu`, a song praising the Hindu deity Shiva.

The devotional track was uploaded by Farmani on her YouTube channel during the month of Shravan. While many praised the song, there`s a section of people who slammed Farmani for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

After receiving a flak over her song, the Muslim singer Farmani requested people to stop criticising her.

“An artist has no religion. God has gifted me a beautiful voice so it`s my responsibility to make people smile by singing all types of songs," she said.

Who is YouTuber singer Farmani Naaz?

Farmani hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. She rose to fame after participating in the 12th season of Indian Idol. She makes a living from her singing career after her husband left her following the birth of their son.

She is quite popular on YouTube, boasting over 3.84 million subscribers.

Watch the song here:

READ | ITR Filing: Time limit for ITR e-verification reduced from 120 days to 30 days

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.