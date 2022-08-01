Who is Farmani Naaz, the YouTuber under Deoband scanner for singing Shiv bhajan?

Photo: Twitter/Farmani_Naaz

YouTube singer Farmani Naaz has been criticised by Deoband Muslim cleric over her rendition of `Har Har Shambhu`, a song praising the Hindu deity Shiva.

The devotional track was uploaded by Farmani on her YouTube channel during the month of Shravan. While many praised the song, there`s a section of people who slammed Farmani for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

After receiving a flak over her song, the Muslim singer Farmani requested people to stop criticising her.

“An artist has no religion. God has gifted me a beautiful voice so it`s my responsibility to make people smile by singing all types of songs," she said.

Who is YouTuber singer Farmani Naaz?

Farmani hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. She rose to fame after participating in the 12th season of Indian Idol. She makes a living from her singing career after her husband left her following the birth of their son.

She is quite popular on YouTube, boasting over 3.84 million subscribers.

Watch the song here:

READ | ITR Filing: Time limit for ITR e-verification reduced from 120 days to 30 days