Faridabad student sells 'ghar ke rajma kadhi chawal', viral video inspires netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: Street food stands can be found all around our country. You may get delicious street cuisine in practically every little corner and alley of your city. Beyond the appealing cuisine, there are also captivating tales behind these food stands. These stall vendors come from many walks of life. Some are aged, others younger, some do it for fun, and some do it for a living. Many such incidents have come to light thanks to the internet. These stories never fail motivate us. According to an old adage, focus and resilience are two qualities that can propel a person ahead in life and help them achieve their objectives. And one such story of a student selling homemade food has touched the hearts of netizens.

The student has set up a temporary food kiosk in Faridabad's Greenfield community, selling a range of homemade Indian delicacies on wooden tables. What's particularly impressive is that the boy prepares all of the meals himself. The video of his motivating story is shared on Instagram by food blogger Vishal Sharma. The clip begins with the student standing in front of his makeshift stall. As the food blogger questions him about the meals, he introduces them one by one. He reveals that he sells kadhi, chawal, rajma, daal, roti, and even paneer. He also discusses the prices of some of the dishes at his stall.

This video has received over 1.5 lakh views, nearly 4,500 likes, and many comments since it was shared. Netizens bombarded the comment section with heartfelt reactions.

"It's very amazing dear, this is the best decision in your life, and we wish you to become India's most inspiring businessman," one user said. "Huge respect for the boy," wrote another. "I like your smile and confidence," a third individual commented. "I'll be praying for you." Others have responded with heart emoticons.