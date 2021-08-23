Faridabad Police uses SRK's THIS famous song to warn thieves, post goes viral

Maharashtra Police is famous for using witty one-liners and references to spread awareness and curb traffic violations through Twitter, a microblogging website and many have followed suit. Recently, Faridabad Police caught attention on Twitter when they used a line from a famous Bollywood song to raise awareness regarding a theft.

The Faridabad Police shared a picture of the thief on Twitter who stole a motorcycle captioning it along with the lyrics of one of the most famous songs of the 90s, 'Bholi Si Surat' from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' which was released in 1997.

However, they did not use the exact lyrics from the song and changed it in relation to the situation. The caption read, "Bholi si surat, kaam mein susti, motorcycle churaye, haye (Innocent face, lazy as far as work is concerned, he steals motorcycles)." While the original lyrics go like "Bholi si surat, aankhon mein masti, door khadi sharmaye, aaye haaye."

The post has gained traction on social media and has garnered over 6,000 likes. Netizens can't seem to get over the witty caption and are sharing it with their own wonderful reactions.

Also read WATCH: Video of nurse dancing on a popular song goes VIRAL

The song 'Bholi Si Surat' was composed by Uttam Singh and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' was directed by Yash Chopra and had Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor as leads.