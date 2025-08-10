Farah Khan's cook Dilip becomes hot property, now promotes THESE top brands, has professional manager for...

Farah Khan's cook has reportedly hired a professional manager to handle his growing portfolio of brand collaborations, travel appearances and public engagements. Know more about his brand deals here.

Filmmaker Farah Khan’s cook Dilip has become a sought-after brand ambassador, with his growing portfolio of brand collaborations. After campaigning for brands like Myntra, Vim, Urban Company, he has recently been onboarded for a campaign promoting fresh fruits and vegetables for the brand Amazon Fresh. He also shared screen time with Shah Rukh Khan in Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, besides appearing in a promotional video for JioCinema, Disney+Hotstar show Criminal Justice. That’s not all, he has officially entered the influencer economy, marking a major shift from his behind-the-scenes image.



Dilip has come a long way, gaining public attention through Farah’s light-hearted reels to assisting in the kitchen, to becoming a household name for his wit and humour. His onscreen persona resonated with viewers, and now he has become a hot property in the brand and marketing industry. So much so that he has reportedly hired a professional manager to handle his growing portfolio of brand collaborations, travel appearances and public engagements.

Most recently, Dilip accompanied Farah Khan in her recent vlog episode featuring a visit to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's house, showcasing their culinary skills and playful banter. Arjun Kapoor enthusiastically hugged Dilip, declaring himself a huge fan while playfully teasing Farah. He said that he is now a fan of Dilip's as she's not casting him in her projects. To this, Farah said she is a ‘star-maker’, she has made Dilip a star after launching big names like Rakhi Sawant and Deepika Padukone.



Farah Khan's cook Dilip's rise to fame

Meanwhile, Dilip has also made his first international trip to the Maldives, spending time in a luxury water villa. One of his children is enrolled in culinary school, and Farah is supporting English-medium education for his family. The rise of Dilip, an internet sensation, to becoming the ambassador of major brand deals has certainly raised the stakes for him.