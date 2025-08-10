Farah Khan's cook Dilip becomes hot property, now promotes THESE top brands, has professional manager for...

Twitter
Farah Khan's cook has reportedly hired a professional manager to handle his growing portfolio of brand collaborations, travel appearances and public engagements. Know more about his brand deals here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 02:29 AM IST

Filmmaker Farah Khan’s cook Dilip has become a sought-after brand ambassador, with his growing portfolio of brand collaborations. After campaigning for brands like Myntra, Vim, Urban Company, he has recently been onboarded for a campaign promoting fresh fruits and vegetables for the brand Amazon Fresh. He also shared screen time with Shah Rukh Khan in Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, besides appearing in a promotional video for JioCinema, Disney+Hotstar show Criminal Justice. That’s not all, he has officially entered the influencer economy, marking a major shift from his behind-the-scenes image. 

Dilip has come a long way, gaining public attention through Farah’s light-hearted reels to assisting in the kitchen, to becoming a household name for his wit and humour. His onscreen persona resonated with viewers, and now he has become a hot property in the brand and marketing industry. So much so that he has reportedly hired a professional manager to handle his growing portfolio of brand collaborations, travel appearances and public engagements. 

Also read: Farah Khan's cook Dilip, now viral social media star, owns six-bedroom house, BMW car, his monthly salary is Rs..., he is from..

Most recently, Dilip accompanied Farah Khan in her recent vlog episode featuring a visit to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's house, showcasing their culinary skills and playful banter. Arjun Kapoor enthusiastically hugged Dilip, declaring himself a huge fan while playfully teasing Farah. He said that he is now a fan of Dilip's as she's not casting him in her projects. To this, Farah said she is a ‘star-maker’, she has made Dilip a star after launching big names like Rakhi Sawant and Deepika Padukone. 

Meanwhile, Dilip has also made his first international trip to the Maldives, spending time in a luxury water villa. One of his children is enrolled in culinary school, and Farah is supporting English-medium education for his family. The rise of Dilip, an internet sensation, to becoming the ambassador of major brand deals has certainly raised the stakes for him.

