Farah Khan's cook Dilip, now viral social media star, owns six-bedroom house, BMW car, his monthly salary is Rs..., he is from..

Farah Khan's cook Dilip, who once struggled to earn a decent living, is now also the proud owner of a three-storey house in Bihar, where his family lives. The home he built has six bedrooms, a pooja room, and children’s rooms.

Bollywood choreographer and director, Farah Khan, started her YouTube channel in April 2024, and what started as yet another cooking show soon turned into a viral internet sensation as it introduced the internet to the simple yet charming Dilip, Farah Khan's beloved cook. The director, who initially started the channel to share her recipes with the world, now features celebrity guests from around India. The channel initially took off due to Farah Khan's popularity, but now, the YouTube channel is most known for her cook, Dilip, who constantly goes viral for his bright smile, humble nature, and sweet comebacks.

Who is Farah Khan's cook Dilip?

Dilip, whose full name is Dilip Mukhiya, is a social media star and the internet's favourite cook now; however, he did not have an easy start. Dilip, who hails from a small village in Bihar, arrived in Mumbai in search of employment 12 years ago. He left his wife and children behind and initially worked as a cook in various households.

Dilip, in his early days in Mumbai, faced a lot of challenges due to the long working hours and inadequate pay. Despite this, he worked hard to earn a livelihood for his family. One day, Dilip's luck changed when he was noticed by filmmaker Farah Khan noticed him. Farah Khan was so impressed with Dilip's cooking skills and humble nature that she hired him as her cook. Dilip has been working for Farah Khan for 10 years now.

Dilip, who once struggled to earn a decent living, is now also the proud owner of a three-storey house in Bihar, where his family lives. The home he built has six bedrooms, a pooja room, and children’s rooms.

What is Farah Khan's cook Dilip's salary?

Farah Khan's cook Dilip earns over Rs 1 lakh per month, as per media reports. Farah Khan had joked in her vlog that Dilip turned down an acting offer of Rs 1 lakh because it was now "less" for him. He now owns a BMW and says, "Now I want to buy an even more expensive car."

In addition, Farah Khan has also got Dilip’s kids into English-medium schools. One of Dilip's children, who is training to be a chef, also recently attended a culinary course, paid for by Farah Khan.

READ | Meet Salman Khan's first girlfriend, granddaughter of a superstar, who is now a teacher, they broke up due to..., she is Kiara Advani's..., name is..