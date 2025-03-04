Since India won its quarter-final game at the 2011 World Cup, the two sides have faced each other four times in the ICC ODI tournaments. India and Australia have won two games each.

Ahead of the 1st semi-final clash between India and Australia on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium, people in Varanasi expressed their support for the Men in Blue.

India's victories came in the round-robin matches at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. On the other hand, their heartbreaking defeats unfolded in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final.Since their last encounter on November 19, 2023, there has been a complete difference between the two sides that will line up on Tuesday in front of a vibrant crowd in Dubai.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Cricket fans offer prayers for the victory of team India ahead of India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match today in Dubai.#iccchampionstrophy2025. pic.twitter.com/tSm5tp2xY8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Ahead of an all-important clash between two sides, the cricket fans performed the Maha Aarti of Sarangnath Mahadev, with the temple priests chanting the Mahadev mantra for Team India's victory by playing Dhamru.

After the prayers were completed, a cricket fan shared his thoughts about the encounter, stating that the Rohit Sharma-led side will definitely reach the final of the ongoing marquee event.

"We performed special prayers at Sarangnath Shiva temple for Team India's victory against Australia. We have high hopes from Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli should also repeat the brilliant innings played against Pakistan... India will definitely reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy..." a cricket fan said.

