A video circulating online has sparked controversy, showing one Virat Kohli fan applying a blood tilak to the cricketer's poster to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 title win. The video has quickly gained traction, leaving viewers both shocked and worried, with many raising concerns about the extremes of fan devotion in contemporary sports culture.

The video shows a fan, appearing distressed, cutting his wrist and using his blood to ritually mark Kohli's forehead on the poster. Social media users are debating whether such extreme displays of devotion are fueled by Kohli's influence or the wider fan culture within RCB.

This incident follows heightened emotions in Bengaluru, stemming from the team's historic victory and the tragic stampede that occurred during the celebrations outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The disturbing video highlights a darker aspect of fanaticism, where admiration for cricketers escalates into self-harm and extreme ceremonial acts.

Ever since this video was shared online, it gained over 4 lakh views online, with several comments.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one furious user wrote, "itna zyada obsession bhi galat hai."

An another concerned user wrote, "Let's hope his future kids never see this video."

"This isn’t fandom. This is Final Destination: Cricket Edition. Fans life matters. Be inspired, not obsessed," said a third user.

A forth user said, "Absolute Madness. Admiring someone is ok but to treat them like this is insanity. Kohli won't even care about his existence, but he is mad behind Kohli. Have some self respect. Appreciate and Admire successful people, learn from them, but don't be blind in their love."

Although sports can evoke passion and unite large populations, extreme actions such as these underscore the significance of maintaining a balance between admiration and rationality.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce strict guidelines for regulating post-IPL title parades following a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebrations in Bengaluru. The incident resulted in 11 fatalities and left many injured, sparking widespread outrage and calls for accountability.