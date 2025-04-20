The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the fan watching a Delhi Capitals match on his device while sitting at a PSL venue.

Cricket fans are known for their passion, but one supporter has caught the internet’s attention in a unique way. During a recent Pakistan Super League match, a spectator in the stands was seen streaming an Indian Premier League game on his phone, even as live PSL action unfolded right in front of him.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the fan watching a Delhi Capitals match on his device while sitting at a PSL venue. His actions sparked a wave of reactions online, with users calling him a true cricket lover for following both tournaments at once.

Some viewers joked that he had paid for PSL tickets just to enjoy the IPL in peace, while others praised his dedication to the sport. One user wrote that this is what it means to be a real fan of the game, while another said that loyalty to your favourite league does not stop at borders.

The viral moment comes shortly after Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali stated that PSL viewership could surpass that of the IPL if the standard of cricket continues to rise. He said fans would naturally gravitate toward tournaments that offer quality entertainment and performance.

Around the same time, England cricketer Sam Billings shared his views on the ongoing debate about franchise leagues. He said it was hard to look beyond the IPL as the top competition in the world. Although he went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction, Billings maintained that other leagues, including the PSL, were still catching up.

Also read: Old video of RR's young star Vaibhav Suryavanshi practicing on terrace during COVID-19 goes viral, netizens say 'hard work pays'