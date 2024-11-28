For Ramnath Shenoy, the groom-to-be, the morning of his Haldi ceremony was nothing but "chaotic", as he forgot his attire for the day. Here's how he saved the day.

The advancement of technology has certainly eased our lives, making everything more convenient and approachable. With the rise of quick commerce sites such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto, etc, you can get everything at your doorstep, that too, within 10-15 minutes.

Amazing, isn't it? A groom-to-be in Bengaluru escaped his "family wrath" with the help of Instamart.

For Ramnath Shenoy, the groom-to-be, the morning of his Haldi ceremony was nothing but "chaotic", as he forgot his attire for the day. That is when Instamart came to the rescue and swooped in order to deliver the yellow kurta- an essential for the occasion - within 10 minutes.

Sharing a hilarious post on 'X', Shenoy wrote, “36 hours to my wedding, and Swiggy Instamart deserves a seat at the mandap! Haldi morning chaos = forgot my yellow kurta. Family wrath loading... until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes (here’s me rocking it 10 minutes later).”

The story doesn't end here! A post-Haldi waterworks session left the groom-to-be drenched from tip to toe, leading to an urgent need for fresh clothes. Again, Instamart to the rescue - he ordered some undergarments from the app. .

Expressing gratitute, Shenoy wrote on 'X', "Then came the Haldi waterworks—soaked to the core, no backup undergarments. Instamart delivered a fresh pair in 10 minutes.At this rate, I might just add them to the invite list. Fingers crossed for no more surprises!"

Here's how netizens reacted

"Haha wow...congrats man", an user wrote.

Another user hilariously commented, "woah woah.. dulha forgets the kurta?? you gonna get some wrath for this forever buddy"