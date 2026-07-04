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Family vs Transgender Group: Viral video shows man allegedly assaulted in late-night fight at Delhi Railway Station

The conflict happened late at night, around 11:30 PM, at Platform 16, where passengers were waiting to board the Brahmaputra Mail.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

Family vs Transgender Group: Viral video shows man allegedly assaulted in late-night fight at Delhi Railway Station
Family vs Transgender Group: Viral video shows man allegedly assaulted in late-night fight at Delhi Railway Station(source; X)
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A shocking incident has been reported from Old Delhi Railway Station, where a man and his family were allegedly assaulted by a group of five transgender persons. The clash between a group of transgender persons and a family occurred over seats in a general coach.

Transgender group vs family over seat

The conflict happened late at night, around 11:30 PM, at Platform 16, where passengers were waiting to board the Brahmaputra Mail. According to railway police officials and eyewitness accounts, the tension began as a scathing verbal argument inside a general coach over seating arrangements.

The video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to take note of the incident.

What happened

A fight broke out between a family and a group of 5 transgender individuals over seats in a crowded general coach of the Brahmaputra Mail. The man was allegedly beaten by the group as when his wife and daughter intervened, they were also allegedly assaulted. RPF Constables Vicky and Chandrakant separated the groups, controlled the crowd, and pacified both sides. Despite the violence on camera, no police complaint or FIR was filed by either party.

RPF advised the family to file a complaint with GRP, but they declined, citing the need to continue their journey. The family’s seats were shifted to another coach, and the train departed. Authorities said no PCR call was made, and the matter was resolved on the spot.

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