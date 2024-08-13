Twitter
Viral

'Sasural ho toh aisa': 379 dishes served to son-in-law, the family belongs to...

Sons-in-law in India hold much prominence in the family. While some people gift their sons-in-law expensive items, some choose to serve them a variety of home-made dishes.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

'Sasural ho toh aisa': 379 dishes served to son-in-law, the family belongs to...
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
In India, sons-in-law often hold a precious position in the family. Everytime they visit their in-laws, they are treated with great respect and enthusiasm. Most families gift their sons-in-law expensive clothes, or gadgets while some families choose to treat them with a great range of home-made dishes. 

One such family, based in the Kakinada village of Andhra Pradesh, gave a warm welcome to their son-in-law with great pomp and show which grabbed everyone's attention on social media. 

A social media user, named kus_dhar, shared a video in which he, along with his wife, was captured enjoying numerous dishes served on their table. There were a total of 379 dishes served to the couple. According to the viral post, the couple tied the knot in September last year. On the occasion of the first 'Makar Sankranti' of the newlyweds, the bride's family invited them to lunch and served 379 dishes including desserts and the main course. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kusdhar (@kus_dhar)

 

In addition, the video also showed tea, cold drinks and a variety of juices kept on the dining table. The couple was seen engrossed in devouring the dishes.

"We had a very great west godavari vindu bojanam for our first sankranthi! In lunch we had 379 items in total like 40 flavoured rices, 20 roti chutneys, 40 curries, 40 fries, 90-100 sweets, 70 hot items, juices, drinks and many more", the user captioned the post. 

Expressing gratitute ove the same, he continued, "We are very lucky and pleasure to have such people around us!"

Several users commented on the post. While some criticised the family for purportedly wasting the food, some congratulated the couple. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
