Family of lions walk down the streets of Gujarat at night, viral video stuns netizens

The video shows a pride of lions walking down the streets at night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous videos on the internet that demonstrate how majestic lions are. Following several government conservation efforts, the species' population has increased significantly. While that is certainly welcome news, a video posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has sparked widespread concern. The video shows a pride of lions walking down the streets at night. The video appears to be from Gujarat and shows a residential area.

Watch it here:

The footage shows lions walking down an empty street. You can't see anyone walking down the street, but you can see the approaching vehicles' blinking headlights. "Another day, Another pride… Walking on the streets of Gujarat" reads the video caption. 

The video has garnered over 200,000 views and plenty of reactions from netizens. Netizens opined that the permission to build towns in place of forests should be banned.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“Such sights used to be stuff if my nightmares - and then I would wake up and realize we are living in a city so wild animals can’t come walking into the streets - but - we made the mistake of building our streets around their forests so they will roam around like this! Terrible” posted a Twitter user. “It is obvious that the Gir sanctuary is overflowing with lions, and some of them must be translocated elsewhere.” wrote another with a sad emoticon. “They are scared of humans and left silently on seeing a motorbike approaching in their direction.” expressed a third.

