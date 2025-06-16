Holding the baby in his arms, the father gently helps her nudge the pot forward with her foot, a gesture that mirrors the Griha Pravesh ritual, welcoming the newborn into her home and family with love and tradition.

The arrival of a newborn baby is always a momentous occasion, filled with love, joy, and anticipation. A recent video that has taken social media by storm captures the essence of this special moment perfectly. The video showcases a grand welcome celebration for a newborn baby girl, who holds a very special place in her family's heart - she is the first girl born in the family in 56 years.

The heartwarming video begins with a convoy of cars adorned with balloons, making their way to the house to give the newborn a grand welcome. Fireworks light up the street, adding to the festive atmosphere. As the camera pans closer, the house entrance comes into view, beautifully decorated in shades of pink with balloon arches, floral garlands, and flower petals scattered all around.

Inside the house, a stunning flower arrangement on the floor spells out the message: "Welcome Baby." The family then performs a puja to bless the occasion before the baby girl is brought into the home. Following traditional Hindu customs, the baby's feet are gently dipped in kumkum water, and her tiny footprints are imprinted on a white sheet, symbolising her first steps into the house.

In another part of the video, a small kalash filled with rice is placed at the entrance. Holding the baby in his arms, the father gently helps her nudge the pot forward with her foot, a gesture that mirrors the Griha Pravesh ritual, welcoming the newborn into her home and family with love and tradition.

The caption shared along with the video reads, "Welcoming our baby girl... Blessed with a girl after 56 years in our family." The video has gained over 8 million views and has struck a chord online, with many praising the family for their heartfelt welcome.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Princess treatment guaranteed. love this."

Another said, "She will be tourist attractions for the family," while a seperate user said, "Every girl deserves this kind of welcome but some are not lucky like you baby doll...GBU."

“This is the only kind of love and respect any girl deserves," read another comment.

"She’s about to be spoilt silly," said a fifth user.

This isn't the first time a heartwarming video of a newborn's celebration has gone viral. Last year, a video of a baby girl born during the auspicious festival of Navratri touched hearts online. To celebrate her arrival, the doctors at the hospital dressed her as "Maa Ambe," wrapping her in a traditional red outfit with a tiny crown on her head, beautifully resembling Goddess Durga.