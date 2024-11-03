VIRAL
Recently, a new video of Mithilesh has gained attraction on social media, shared by a girl named Ashu Singh, with the Bhojpuri song "Nambri Lutaibo… Rifle Ke Nok Par" playing in the background.
A video featuring a man in an Indian Police Service (IPS) uniform dancing to a Bhojpuri song has gained significant attention on social media. However, it was later disclosed that he was not a real IPS officer.
In Jamui, Bihar, a young man named Mithilesh Kumar made headlines after police caught him for falsely claiming he had become an IPS officer by paying Rs 2 lakh. Authorities quickly dismissed his claims, but his story rapidly went viral online.
In the video, Ashu and Mithilesh are seen sitting inside a car, dancing energetically to the song. Ashu is dressed in a suit-salwar, while Mithilesh, the fake IPS officer, sports white pants and a shirt. The two are in perfect sync with the music. Recent reports indicate that Mithilesh was arrested for impersonating an IPS officer. However, this incident has led to him going viral overnight and gaining considerable popularity.
Mithilesh has collaborated on several videos and reels with Ashu Singh, all of which have garnered millions of views. However, the aforementioned video has received the most attention, going viral in a short span of time.
It has been shared and liked by hundreds of thousands of people, accumulating over 15,000 comments. One user remarked, “Till today I was thinking that he was innocent. But he turned out to be something else." Another user commented that this fake IPS officer has figured out how to gain fame, while many others responded with laughing emojis in the comments section.
