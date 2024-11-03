Estranged couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's 6th birthday in Dubai. Both also shared a heartwarming wish for Izhaan on their respective social media handles.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik parted ways after 14 years of marriage. The estranged couple co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018. Recently, the duo separately celebrated Izhaan’s 6th birthday in Dubai. They took to their respective social media handle to share love and affection for their son. While Sania’s post was hailed, the Pakistani cricketer received social media wrath.

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik remarried Pakistani actress Sana Javed after splitting with Sania. And since then Shoaib has been targeted by trolls for breaking his family. Recently, he took to Instagram and offered fans a glimpse of his son’s birthday celebration at Burj Khalifa. He dropped a video wherein he could be seen having a gala time with his son as he cut the car-themed cake. “Happy birthday champ! May you have many more years filled with laughter and love Izzu Baba always has your back and may you grow up to make us all proud,” he captioned the post.

Soon after, netizens flocked to the comment section and shared harsh reactions. “Chal drama mat kar... you cheated on the child's mother so... Keep this publicity stunt to yourself,” wrote a user. Another netizen commented, “Child is disconnected with the vibe.” The third user said, “There is a huge difference in bonding...the child is so shy this time as he is standing with an unknown person...it's really heartbreaking.” “Izahn has no attention for his father at all,” added another user.

Sania, on the other hand, shared a photo dump which enclosed happy moments with Izhaan. In one of the photos, she can be seen kissing Izhaan on the cheek. She treated her son to a cake featuring a playful design of Ronaldo. “My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6. you are the reason for my smile. Happy birthday laddu,” she wrote. Check the posts here:

Meanwhile, Shoaib tied the knot to Sana on January 20, 2024. His announcement ended long-standing speculation about his separation from Sania Mirza. The couple married in 2010, and their split rumours began in 2022.