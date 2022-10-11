Search icon
Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

A fictitious letter of leave was distributed in schools due to the poor weather in the Pithoragarh district, on October 10, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Representational Image
In Uttarakhand, an alert is being issued by the Meteorological Department regarding rain in different areas of the state. In view of this, in many districts in the past, the District Magistrates issued orders to close all the schools. The same is now going viral by some chaotic elements about the closure of the school in the coming days by tampering with these orders. A similar case has come up in Pithoragarh district.
 
Giving information, the police said, on October 9, 2022, in view of the bad weather under Pithoragarh district, a fake letter of leave was issued in schools on October 10, 2022 by some anarchists on social media.
 
District Disaster Management Officer, Pithoragarh Bhupendra Singh said that no holiday orders have been issued by the District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate in schools.
 
According to the instructions of the District Magistrate, action is being taken to register an FIR by the Police Department against the person who issued the fake letter on social media. An appeal has been made not to make this fake letter viral.
