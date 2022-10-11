Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

Representational Image

In Uttarakhand, an alert is being issued by the Meteorological Department regarding rain in different areas of the state. In view of this, in many districts in the past, the District Magistrates issued orders to close all the schools. The same is now going viral by some chaotic elements about the closure of the school in the coming days by tampering with these orders. A similar case has come up in Pithoragarh district.

Giving information, the police said, on October 9, 2022, in view of the bad weather under Pithoragarh district, a fake letter of leave was issued in schools on October 10, 2022 by some anarchists on social media.

District Disaster Management Officer, Pithoragarh Bhupendra Singh said that no holiday orders have been issued by the District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate in schools.