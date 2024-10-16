The incident, which took place in the Powai area of Mumbai, involved the man, who was dressed in formal clothes, trying to arrest her and threatening legal action unless she paid him Rs 50,000.

A Mumbai woman posted a video on social media alleging that a man entered her auto rickshaw, posing as a policeman, and attempted to fine her for vaping.

The incident, which took place in the Powai area of Mumbai, involved the man, who was dressed in formal clothes, trying to arrest her and threatening legal action unless she paid him Rs 50,000. Sensing something was off, the woman smartly recorded the entire interaction inside the autorickshaw.

In a video, the woman can be geard saying, "I’m currently on MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) Road and this man followed me and got into my auto-rickshaw. He’s forcibly trying to take me to Powai Chowki." The video shows her sitting in the back of the autorickshaw with a man dressed in a white shirt and pants beside her.

As she moves the camera toward him, he raises his hand to shield his face and pushes the camera away.

Encounter with a Suspicious Cop Over a Vape in Mumbai. Asked 50k to let go.@MumbaiPolice please look into this incident.#fraud#femalesecurity pic.twitter.com/gitNVPCngU October 15, 2024

Realizing he had been exposed, the imposter quickly exited the auto-rickshaw and fled the scene.

An X user shared the video along with a detailed account of the incident in a series of posts. They explained that the man entered her auto after she left college and attempted to intimidate her for money. When she declined, he instructed the auto driver to take them to the Powai police station.

While in the auto, the man took the woman's vape and started using it while continuing to threaten her with consequences. He also declined to identify himself or show any official identification.

The video has since gone viral, generating widespread reactions on social media, with many users commending the woman for her quick thinking.

"Brave and intelligent girl. Instead of engaging in a verbal argument with him, she put her mind together & noticed something wasn't right with this person," one user said.

Users also requested Mumbai police to take action against the imposter. "Mumbai police please take action against this cop it's question for our Mumbai police's image and security of our women in Mumbai," another user said.