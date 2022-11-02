Search icon
'Faith in humanity restored': Video of woman rescuing scared and shivering puppy from road goes viral

. The clip shows a puppy being rescued by a woman from a shivering state.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

'Faith in humanity restored': Video of woman rescuing scared and shivering puppy from road goes viral
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of amazing content, but it's equally full of some heartwarming stuff. And this clip is the prime example of the latter. The clip shows a puppy being rescued by a woman from a shivering state. The video has been shared on Twitter by user named @Buitengebieden and has won the hearts of netizens. 

The video begins with a woman pulling over to the side of a deserted road. Within a few seconds, the camera captures a small terrified puppy shivering near one of the car's wheels. The puppy attempts to scare the woman away with soft muffled growls as she softly extends her hand to pet it. After some persuasion, the woman picks up the puppy and takes it home. "Saving an orphaned little angel.. So touching.." reads the video caption. 

The video accumulated over 890k views after being shared online. Netizens were in awe of the humanity shown by the woman and expressed their reactions in the comments. “This is so heart touching, I am almost crying,” wrote a user. “OMG It is so so so touching, cant have words to express the same!” shared another. “Faith in humanity restored.. so so cute,” posted a third.

