A video of a Muslim woman praying at a temple of Lord Shiva in Kanpur's Kalyanpur area has gone viral, garnering widespread attention and discussion on social media for its message of communal harmony and personal faith. The incident took place at a temple in Avantipuram in Kalyanpur, where the woman was captured on video performing rituals before the deity. Locals who spoke to her said she had made a vow to Lord Shiva when one of her family members was seriously ill and was admitted to a nearby nursing home.

According to India TV, the woman, who hails from Mandhana, had earlier come there to pray for her relative's recovery. Now that her loved one has recovered, she visited the temple to fulfil her vow by performing the traditional puja.

In the video, she is seen with folded hands and engaging in temple rituals with full devotion. The video is receiving praise online as it depicts inter-religious respect and the deeply personal nature of faith. Many users on social media praised the act, calling it a symbol of India's inclusive culture, where faith transcends religious boundaries in moments of hope and gratitude.

Some criticised the act, while others called it a "beautiful example of shared humanity" and an act of spiritual unity in a diverse society.

Social media reaction

One user defended the woman's act, saying, "This Kanpur woman did what any loving sister would do; she resorted to faith instead of division during her brother's darkest hour. Praying at the Shiva temple was not betrayal; it was bravery. It was a desperate, honest appeal for help when everything failed. And when her brother recovered, she returned with prasad, an expression of pure gratitude. Anyone who dares to shame her is not defending faith; they are attacking humanity. Her act did not disrespect any religion; it respected life, love and faith beyond boundaries." Another urged her not to turn her faith into a political message and commented, "Personal faith is powerful, but let's not turn a story into a political message." A user said, "Faith has no religion. When the heart is pure, every temple, every prayer... finds its way. This is India - where faith unites, not divides."