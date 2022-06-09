Fact check: Viral photo shows man failed 26 times in high school, what really happened

Facebook(Umesh Chandra Sati)

The internet is full of viral posts these days. Much of these get viral without having an element of truth in them. This happens mostly because troll accounts across social media platforms share half-truth and people start believing whatever they see at first. Another such case has come to light which showed a person claiming to make world record by failing 26 times in high school.

Here we will tell you the truth behind this viral post

The Uttar Pradesh board had recently announced results. Amid the result release, a Facebook account named Umesh Chandra Sati shared a post on Facebook. The post read, “Today all the villagers honoured flower garlands for the 26th consecutive time in high school. Thank you all.”

READ | India’s first sologamy marriage: Gujarat woman marries herself, releases video message

The person who shared this viral post also added a marksheet with it. Another such picture shows two other women getting garlands. Deeper digging into the truth around this matter unveiled that the post is fake.

The picture shared by Umesh Chandra Sati is quite old and it has now been reshared again. It was first shared on 31 October 2021 and then again on 1 November 2021. The comments section of these posts clearly shows the truth.

As per media reports, Umesh shared the post only for the sake of making people laugh. Surprisingly, the post went viral across social media platforms within 24 hours. Also, the marksheet photograph found in this picture was sent to Umesh about 3 to 4 years ago.

Notably, Umesh is a resident of the Pipalkoti village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. He has studied till class 11 and is currently working at a private organisation.