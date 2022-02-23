FACT CHECK: Got a job appointment letter from Income Tax Department? Know the truth

If you are among the ones who have received a job appointment letter from the Income Tax Department, this is an important piece of news for you. The Income Tax Department has warned job seekers of fraudulent job posts and fake appointment letters.

Cautioning people of the fake appointment letters, the department tweeted from the official Twitter handle and wrote: "Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department. A public notice in this regard has been issued, which is available at this link.”

Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department. A public notice in this regard has been issued, which is available at this link:https://t.co/7imrJHapGg pic.twitter.com/j5ZbPF5zMw — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 22, 2022

Read | India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for THESE posts by March 10 at indiapost.gov.in - Details here

Know I-T department's full statement:

"It has been brought to the notice of the Income Tax Department that some fraudulent persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining in the Income Tax Department. The General public is hereby informed that direct recruitment to all Group B/ Group C posts in the income tax department is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission and notifications/ results are made available on the SSC website https://ssc.nic.in.

Thereafter, the regional allocation of the selected candidates is done and the list uploaded on the department website https:/ / incometaxindia.gov.in. Therefore, the general public is hereby cautioned/ advised against taking cognizance of such fake advertisements/notifications/ appointments/letters advertised/circulated through any other platform/ portal other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax Department."