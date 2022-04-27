Fact check: Here's the truth behind the viral video of bride and groom slapping each other

(Image Source: YouTube/Video grab)

A video is going viral on social media where a bride and groom is seen hitting each other on the stage during their marriage ceremony rituals while onlookers seem to enjoy it. In the video shared on Facebook by a user named Raghav Trivedi, the bride is seen offering a sweet to the groom when suddenly she smears it all over his face.

To this, the apparently angry groom hits back at the bride while a women standing with them on the stage seems to be enjoying this fight and also trying to provoke them. The bride also then hits back at the groom and this continues to the surprise of many. Netizens seem to enjoy this video, while many posting funny comments on it.

The Facebook user who shared the video from his page wrote a caption in Hindi, "These are the reasons for fearing marriage and baraat. Well, those who are married know better." There was no dearth of comments under this funny post.

Read | Woman dances on stage in friend’s wedding without actually coming, watch how

When we tried to authenticate the video, it came to our notice that this particular video is from a Maithili comedy film, the link of which we are sharing here for you to enjoy. Well, our fact check has confirmed that the viral video is not from any real life happening but is part of a comedy scene. So, watch it and enjoy.