FACT CHECK: Government providing Rs 2.2 lakh to women under 'PM Nari Shakti Yojana'?

A YouTube video is currently making waves on social media. The video claims that the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is providing a cash amount of Rs 2,20,000 to all the women of the country. The video also says that the money is being deposited directly into the bank account of the women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'. A loan of up to Rs 25 lakh is also being given under this scheme without any guarantee, interest, or security, the video states.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), exposing the wrong information has now said that the claim in the viral video is FAKE.

PIB also revealed that the Central government is running no scheme known as 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna'. The Centre and all its agencies have always made sure to warn people against such false claims. People need to know that only verified sources and government authorities should be their source of information.

Claim: A YouTube said that the Central government is providing a cash amount of Rs 2,20,000 to all the women in India and loans up to Rs 25 lakh under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna'.

Fact Check: PIB has said that this claim is FAKE and that the Central government has no such scheme as 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna'.

If you also get to know about a video saying that a handsome amount will be credited to a women’s account by the government, don’t forward it to anyone. Notably, if anyone asks for personal information so that you can avail benefits then don't fall prey to such messages.