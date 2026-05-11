Fact Check: Did RCB's Tim David show middle finger to Mumbai Indians in a heated IPL 2026 clash?

Tim David drew widespread attention following RCB’s thrilling last-ball victory against Mumbai Indians, as his post-match celebration rapidly went viral.

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dramatic last-ball victory against Mumbai Indians, a viral video has put Tim David in the spotlight. The footage from Raipur, widely shared on social media, appears to show the Australian international making an alleged middle-finger gesture once RCB completed the final-ball chase. The clip quickly went viral.

David represented Mumbai Indians (MI) for three seasons before being picked by RCB in the 2025 auction. Facing his old side in the high-pressure clash in Raipur, the hard-hitting batter fell for a golden duck, which may have added to his frustration. He seemingly responded with an inappropriate gesture, according to the viral video.

Will BCCI punish Tim David?

So far, neither the franchise, the player, nor the IPL has issued an official statement on the incident, though fans online keep analyzing the clip. David’s past stint with Mumbai Indians has only added more context to the debate around the celebration.

Since joining the side, the Australian big-hitter has largely delivered. In his debut season with the franchise, he was a crucial part of the squad as Bengaluru won their first IPL title.

RCB vs MI match

The game itself saw multiple momentum shifts in the final stages. RCB needed 15 runs off the last over, and Mumbai seemed to gain the upper hand when Romario Shepherd was dismissed. With all of RCB’s recognized batters back in the dugout, MI appeared in control of the contest.

But the situation flipped dramatically at the end as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck a vital six under pressure before Rasikh Salam Dar sealed the win, handing Bengaluru a memorable last-ball victory.

The result took RCB to the top of the points table. Bhuvneshwar was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul earlier and the game-changing six later.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are now out of the playoff race. They seemed to lack character and resolve this season, which seriously hurt their campaign. A major strategic revamp is needed before next season, particularly by strengthening their bowling options. The form of several key batters is also worrying, with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav falling for another golden duck against RCB.