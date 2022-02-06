Fact Check: Did Bihar’s Rituraj Chaudhary hack Google, get job offer worth crores? Know truth here

Over the last few days, reports of Google being hacked by a boy from Bihar have been doing rounds on social media. The reports suggest that after hacking Google, the boy received a job offer from the company with a salary package of crores!

The viral fake news doing rounds on social media platforms, such as WhatsApp and Facebook, suggests that Rituraj Chaudhary of Bihar “hacked” Google, and impressed by his skills, the tech company gave him a job with the salary package of Rs 3.66 crores.

Reaching into the depth of the matter, it was known that the student did not hack Google and has received no such job offer by the company, but other benefits as a researcher.

It must be known that Rituraj Chaudhary, who is an engineering student from the Begusarai district of Bihar, did not in fact “hack” Google, but reported a bug in the global search engine, that could help the company enhance its security.

According to media reports, Rituraj Chaudhary discovered a bug in the famous search engine Google which could have made it easier for hackers to get into its security system and leak vital data about the company, leading to a potentially big loss.

After Chaudhary discovered the bug, he reported the same to Google, and the tech giant also confirmed the same, admitting that the bug could have easily helped hackers gain access of the search engine. The tech company further decided to reward the student for his discovery.

Elated that Chaudhary discovered this potential threat in the search engine’s database, Google decided to award him with the Google Hall of Fame Award, putting Rituraj's name in the list of its researcher. This will also come with additional perks.

Rituraj’s bug hunting is currently in the phase of P-2. As soon as he reaches P-0, Google will reward him. Along with this, the engineering student will also get a lot of benefits in the future.

Rituraj is a BTech second-year student in IIT Manipur. Notably, Rituraj, son of businessman Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, is also researching cyber security along with his engineering.