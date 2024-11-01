Amid rumours of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce doing rounds on the internet, an alleged photo of the former with actress Nimrat Kaur is being circulated online.

In the picture, Kaur is seen standing beside Abhishek Bachchan, wearing 'Sindoor' prompting speculations that the duo has tied the knot. "After separating from his former wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed his relationship with Nimrat Kaur", the caption reads.

Fact check

According to the fact-check conducted by NewsMobile, the picture being circulated on social media is digitally altered. There is no confirmed news regarding the marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

Moreover, an old YouTube video on Mid Day, featuring the same image, was detected which was dated January 24, 2023, with the title, "Salman Khan, Aishwarya and Abhishek At Subhash Ghai Birthday Bash". It indicates that the picture in question is edited and does not feature Nimrat Kaur.