Shalini Passi embraced motherhood at the early age of 20 with the arrival of her son Robin Passi.

Shalini Passi has been hogging the limelight for her eccentric personality and out-of-box lifestyle ever since she appeared on the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives. Recently, the internet sensation opened up about Robin Passi, her son he shares with husband Sanjay Passi. She said she and her son were like siblings and grew up together because she became a mother at the early age of 20.

Passi elaborated further in the interview with Deepak Pareek, “I used to go to the toy store and get as excited as my son. I would take him to Disneyland and go mad on the rides with him. And then I used to tell him, ‘Robin, let’s do skating classes,’ I used to take him ice skating. So both of us went ice skating then I taught him skiing and scuba diving. We were like siblings. It is like we grew up together. For the longest time, he used to call me by my name and it is only now that he addresses me as his mom.”

Passi also revealed that Robin used to complain about her to her mother citing a funny anecdote. “He used to call up my mother and say, ‘Your daughter has lost it.’ He used to complain to my mother about me. Because I didn’t want him to have aerated drinks, I used to mix water in them. For the longest time, my son didn’t know what they really tasted like. Once, he went to this birthday party, where he had coke and he came to me and said, ‘Mumma, I had coke and it was so good. He said they get very bad coke in our house. So, he used to call up my mother.”

The 48-year-old has a unique style and mostly indulges in art-based philanthropy. Her son Robin, 27, has already established himself as a billionaire and lives in a 20,000-square-foot home in Delhi. He has 17.6K followers on Instagram and has connections with several Bollywood celebrities including Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Manish Malhotra and others.