Shalini Passi, the new internet sensation who has captivated audiences after appearing in Netflix’s popular show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Known for her calm demeanor, unique take on life, and passion for art, she has quickly become a favorite on social media. Since the show’s success, Shalini has been featured on several podcasts and interviews, where she has openly shared her experiences and thoughts. In one recent interview, Shalini discussed her earnings from the show and surprised many by revealing she donated all of it to charity.

While Shalini didn’t disclose the exact amount she received from Netflix, she shared that her entire fee went to UNICEF India. She explained this decision during an interview, mentioning the charity ball that appeared in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Shalini explained, “This was the first UNICEF ball and it was in support of UNICEF India. My entire fee that Netflix is giving me has gone to UNICEF for this particular project.” She added that not only her Netflix earnings but any money she earns from modeling also goes to UNICEF directly, as she prefers to contribute to causes she cares about.

In Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Shalini shared the screen with some well-known Bollywood personalities like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh. Despite this being her first time on screen, Shalini is no stranger to Bollywood connections. She lives in Delhi and has close ties with Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan. According to Shalini, her husband, Sanjay Passi, grew up in Delhi alongside Gauri and even attended school with Shah Rukh Khan. The families are so close that Shalini’s son, Rahul Passi, went to the same university as Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh’s son.

Shalini and Sanjay Passi got married in 2000, and she had Rahul at the young age of 20. While Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives marks her on-screen debut, Shalini’s connections and presence in high society circles have long made her a familiar face to many. Her decision to donate her earnings reflects her generous spirit and dedication to social causes, which has only added to her popularity.

