Shalini Passi who gained fame from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, shared her mother’s unusual punishment.

Shalini Passi wh is socialite and art collector and recently rose to fame with her appearance on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, shared some personal stories from her childhood in an interview with Deepak Pareek. In a candid conversation, the 48-year-old revealed a unique form of discipline her mother used: if Shalini ever used "bad words" during conversations or arguments, her mother would put chilli powder in her mouth as a punishment. This strict upbringing influenced her behavior, as Shalini now avoids using foul language, saying she dislikes swearing and finds it off-putting.

When asked if she ever abuses, Shalini responded, "No, I don’t abuse. I’m the type of person who, if someone says something inappropriate or even does something odd like picking their nose, I immediately ask them to stop because I pick up things quickly." She mentioned that if someone starts swearing around her, she requests them not to, fearing she might accidentally pick up the habit.

The interviewer then asked if she ever felt frustrated enough to want to scold someone with cuss words. Shalini acknowledged the feeling, saying, "Of course, we all feel that way at some point in life, but I don’t actually do it." Recalling her childhood discipline, she shared, "My mother used to put chilli powder in my mouth if I ever said bad things."

In the same interview, Shalini also opened up about her relationship with her son, Robin Passi, with whom she shares a close bond. She had Robin when she was just 20, and they grew up together in many ways. Shalini mentioned that they felt more like siblings for the longest time, and Robin even called her by her first name until recently when he began addressing her as "mom."

Shalini is married to businessman Sanjay Passi and leads a life of luxury, as showcased on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The show provides a glimpse into her lavish lifestyle, including her impressive mansion, which resembles a museum filled with art pieces, and her high-end designer wardrobe.

