'Eye of fire': Gas leak sparks major fire in waters in Mexico, WATCH viral video here

A gas leak from an underwater pipeline caused a huge blaze on the surface of ocean of the Gulf of Mexico and the video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The flames were quickly dubbed 'eye of fire' by media and the flames emerging from the ocean surface resembled molten lava.

Several boats were pressed into service to spray streams of water on the "eye of fire" in order to control the raging inferno. It is learnt that nitrogen was used to bring the fire under control. It is learnt that the huge blaze was finally brought under control after five hours.

It is hard to believe that this video is real. But it is. The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. What you can see are ships attempting to put it out. pic.twitter.com/VRcBmLGPsg July 2, 2021

The fire was caused in an undersea pipeline of Mexico's state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos or Pemex. Reuters reported that the pipeline connects to a platform at Ku Maloob Zaap oil development, which is a Pemex’s flagship.

For its part, Pemex claimed that no injuries were reported in the incident and the fire also did not affect the production from the project. Local media reported that the flames ignited by the gas leak started at 5: 15 am local time and it was completely extinguished by 10:30 am.

Angel Carrizales, head of Mexico’s oil safety regulator ASEA, took to Twitter to claim that the incident “did not generate any spill.” Careizales, however, failed to explain what was burning on the surface of the water.

“The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap’s active production facilities was affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains,” according to a Pemex incident report as shared by Reuters.