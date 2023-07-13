Headlines

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Now, envision a family where every member, across different generations, not only shares a strong bond but also celebrates their birthdays together. It seems almost surreal, doesn't it? Well, let us introduce you to the Mangi family from Larkana, Pakistan, who can proudly claim such an extraordinary

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

New Delhi: Imagine the excitement and joy that fills the air when you celebrate your birthday with a cousin or relative who shares the same special day. It becomes a remarkable occasion, marked by festivities, laughter, and heartfelt moments. Now, envision a family where every member, across different generations, not only shares a strong bond but also celebrates their birthdays together. It seems almost surreal, doesn't it? Well, let us introduce you to the Mangi family from Larkana, Pakistan, who can proudly claim such an extraordinary coincidence.

In this close-knit family of nine, we have the father, Ameer Ali, a loving and dedicated figure who ensures that his family's happiness knows no bounds. Alongside him stands Khudeja, his wife, a pillar of strength and love, who nurtures their children with utmost care. Together, they have brought seven beautiful souls into the world, each uniquely talented and blessed in their own way. Ranging in age from 19 to 30, we have Sindhoo, the eldest sibling, followed by the female twins Sasui and Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, and the male twins Ammar and Ahmar. 

Now, what sets this family apart is the fact that all of its members were born on the same date - August 1. Yes, you heard it right. August 1 is a day of double celebration for the Mangi family, where they not only honor the birth of each family member but also commemorate the anniversary of Ameer and Khudeja's wedding. It's a testament to the incredible bond that ties them together and the unique story they share.

The Mangi family's exceptional feat of having all their members share a birthday has earned them a coveted world record. Recognized by the Guinness World Records, they hold the title for the highest number of family members born on the same day. It's a remarkable achievement, showcasing the rarity and wonder of their situation.

What makes their story even more fascinating is the natural and organic manner in which it unfolded. As stated in a blog post by the Guinness World Record, all of the children were conceived and born naturally. None of the births were premature or required caesarean section deliveries. Moreover, Khudeja's labor was never induced early, adding to the authenticity and wonder of their shared birthday phenomenon. Ameer humbly attributes this incredible synchronicity to the blessings of Allah, emphasizing that he had never intentionally planned for his children to be born on the same day.

For the Mangi family, their shared birthday has transformed the way they celebrate and cherish life's milestones. What used to be simple and intimate birthday gatherings have now become grander affairs filled with immense joy and happiness. The family's birthdays are now marked by elaborate festivities, where love, laughter, and togetherness take center stage. Each year, as August 1 approaches, the Mangi family eagerly awaits the special day that unites them in celebration.

