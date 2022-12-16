Search icon
Extraordinary birth in Madhya Pradesh: Baby girl with 'four legs' born in Gwalior

A woman in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh gave birth to a baby girl with four legs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

BHOPAL: In Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, a woman gave birth to a baby girl with an extra pair of legs, causing curiosity among the community.

Aarti Kushwaha of Sikandar Kampoo locality gave birth to the baby at the Women and Child Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital here on Wednesday. The newborn is healthy, doctors said.

The weight of the baby girl is 2.3kg. After the birth, a team of doctors, along with the superintendent of the Jayarogya Hospital Group, Gwalior, examined the infant.

Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital Group Dr RKS Dhakad told ANI, "The infant has four legs at birth, she has physical deformity. Some foetuses become extra, which is called Ischiopagus in the language of medical science. When the embryo divides into two parts, the body develops at two places. The lower part, below the waist of this baby girl has developed with two extra legs, but those legs are inactive."

"Right now the doctors of the Paediatric Department are checking whether there is any other deformity in any part of the body. After examination, if she is healthy, then those legs will be removed through surgery. So that she can live a normal life," Dhakad said.

Also read: Rare white lion cub roams with its mother in the wild, viral video wows internet

The Superintendent also said, "The baby girl is currently admitted in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital. The health condition of the infant is continuously being monitored. The doctors are talking about removing her extra legs by surgery. At present, the baby girl is completely healthy."

Earlier in March this year, a woman gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, and two legs in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

Dr Brajesh Lahoti, who treated the child then, told ANI, "This is the first child of the couple, earlier in the sonography report it was revealed that there are two children. It is a rare case, its life will not be very long."

"The child weighs around 3 kg, has two spinal cords and one stomach. It is a very complex condition. The child has a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus," he stated.

(Source: ANI)

