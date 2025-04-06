Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani’s Rs 210 crore wedding in Vienna was a royal, star-studded affair filled with luxury, glamour, and unforgettable moments.

One of the most talked-about weddings of 2017 was that of Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani. Sonam is the daughter of Sunil Vaswani, the head of the Stallion Group, while Navin is the son of Spain and Mumbai-based businessman Kamal Fabiani. Their wedding wasn’t just a celebration, it was an unforgettable royal affair, and it reportedly cost around Rs 210 crore!

The couple chose the beautiful and historic city of Vienna, Austria, for their wedding, and the celebrations were nothing short of magical. The main wedding ceremony took place in the world-famous Belvedere Palace, which is known for its rich history and breathtaking architecture. From a dreamy Viennese ball to a grand outdoor wedding, every detail of the event was carefully planned to reflect luxury and elegance. Guests were even driven in black limousines from their hotels to the venues, adding a special touch of glamour to the entire experience.

The festivities started at the Palais Ferstel, followed by a colourful mehndi function held at Palais Liechtenstein Park, another charming and royal location. The wedding featured top international performers too! Superstar singer Bruno Mars and Punjabi hitmaker Sukhbir lit up the celebrations with their performances.

Many well-known faces from India’s social and fashion circles attended the wedding. Some of them included Sophie Choudry, Natasha Poonawalla, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Surily Goel, Suneet Varma, Manish Malhotra, Sid Mallya, and Reshma Taraporewalla.

Sonam Vaswani looked stunning in a red silk lehenga designed by top Indian designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding. For the mehndi, she wore a bright pink floral lehenga, also by Malhotra. Navin matched her elegance in a beige sherwani and later wore a pink and white kurta-pajama for the mehndi.

The Rs 210 crore celebration was truly one of the most lavish weddings of that year, a royal fairytale come true in the heart of Europe.