The vibrant Punjabi song Aayye Haaye by Karan Aujla and Neha Kakkar has once again captivated the internet. A viral video of a young dancer performing to this track has stolen hearts across social media platforms.

In the trending video, the talented girl showcases her moves in two stunning outfits—a graceful white ensemble and a striking blue one. Her performance is a mesmerising mix of energy, charm, and impeccable dance skills. From her smooth transitions to her precise steps, she keeps the audience spellbound. Her infectious smile and electrifying expressions have earned widespread admiration.

The video, shared on Barkat Arora's Instagram, has crossed 20 million views. In the caption, Barkat expressed gratitude, writing:

"Aaye Haye Mera Vi Kasoor Koi Na



Catching my breath over this beautiful Punjabi track by @karanaujla Sir & @nehakakkar Mam. Electrifying @norafatehi Mam."

Barkat Arora, known for excelling in classical and hip-hop dance forms, has once again left her followers in awe. Fans poured love into the comments section, saying, "Her talent is unmatched," and "The way she brings the song to life is incredible!" The post also saw an outpouring of fire, clapping, and heart emojis, celebrating her outstanding performance.