The iconic song Inkem Inkem from the film Geetha Govindam, featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has now taken the internet by storm once again. A viral video of a little dancer performing to this track has captured hearts across social media.

In the trending clip, the young girl, dressed in a stunning golden and navy blue combo saree, performs a graceful classical dance. From the first notes of the sitar beats to the final Krishna pose, she exhibits an incredible blend of energy, charm, and skill. Her expressions and precise movements leave the audience in awe, with many applauding her talent.

The video, posted on Barkat Arora's Instagram, has already surpassed 20 million views. In the caption, Barkat thanked her fans: "Thank you for 20millionviews. From the Sitar beats in the beginning to the Krishna pose in the end. Do not miss out the smile and Noel Sir’s love in the end."

Barkat Arora, an expert in both classical and hip-hop dance styles, continues to impress with her performances, consistently gaining love from her followers. Fans flooded the comments with praise, saying, “This girl is absolutely gifted and so talented,” and “Her expressions are so beautiful.” The post also received numerous clapping, fire, and heart emojis, celebrating her remarkable performance.