These five European countries Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, and Italy are the cheapest to visit from India in June...

If you're dreaming of a European holiday this summer, you don't have to break the bank to make it happen. With some smart planning and the right choices, a European escape from India can be affordable and unforgettable. Based on flight prices from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, here are five European countries that offer the cheapest one-way, direct flight options and amazing experiences in June 2025. From historic cities to beautiful coastlines, here's how you can travel, stay, and enjoy Europe without overspending.

1. Germany – Cheapest from Delhi

Germany is a great destination in June, with pleasant weather and a mix of history, modern life, and natural beauty. In Berlin, visit the Brandenburg Gate, the Holocaust Memorial, and the East Side Gallery, where parts of the Berlin Wall have been turned into vibrant street art. Don’t miss the Charlottenburg Palace or the lively Sunday flea market at Mauerpark. In Cologne, the massive Gothic-style Cologne Cathedral is a must-see, along with a scenic cruise on the Rhine River and a visit to the Lindt Chocolate Museum. In Frankfurt, walk through the charming Römerberg Square and enjoy local German dishes like schnitzel and pretzels at the Kleinmarkthalle market.

2. Netherlands – Cheapest from Delhi

The Netherlands is full of charm in June, especially with blooming flowers and clear skies. In Amsterdam, explore the art collections at the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum, or visit the historic Anne Frank House. Take a peaceful canal cruise, bike through Vondelpark, or shop at street markets while trying local treats like stroopwafels. Go beyond Amsterdam to explore Groningen’s tulip fields, the coastal village of Volendam for fresh seafood, or Rotterdam for modern architecture and harbour views.

3. Denmark – Cheapest from Mumbai

Denmark is a quieter but equally beautiful destination in Europe. Copenhagen, the capital, offers attractions like Rosenborg Castle, the Round Tower, and the iconic Tivoli Gardens amusement park. A canal cruise gives you a scenic view of the city, and local dishes like Smørrebrød are worth trying. For adventure, visit the massive sand dunes at Råbjerg Mile or the point in Skagen where two seas meet. Shakespeare fans can explore Kronborg Castle, the setting for Hamlet. Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, is also worth visiting for its recreated Old Town village.

4. Austria – Cheapest from Mumbai

Austria is a dream in June, with warm weather and postcard-perfect landscapes. Vienna is full of grand palaces like Hofburg and Schönbrunn, and elegant spots like the Austrian National Library. Watch an opera performance or enjoy a slice of the famous sachertorte after a river cruise on the Danube. Visit the fairytale village of Hallstatt or explore Salzburg, the hometown of Mozart. Stroll through Mirabell Gardens and take in the views from the Hohensalzburg Fortress.

5. Italy – Cheapest from Mumbai

Italy offers a rich mix of culture, history, and food. In Rome, visit landmarks like the Colosseum, Vatican City, and Trevi Fountain. Milan combines fashion and history with spots like the Duomo and the trendy Navigli district. Venice gives you a unique experience with gondola rides and beautiful architecture like St. Mark’s Basilica. For beach lovers, the Amalfi Coast is perfect for scenic views, boat rides, and sipping limoncello under the sun in Positano or Sorrento.

With direct flights and summer-friendly weather, these five countries make for excellent budget European trips in June. Whether you’re into art, history, nature, or food, each destination has something special, without burning a hole in your pocket.