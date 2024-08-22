'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

A video of two doctors educating all 'boys and men' on consent over a cup of tea has gone viral on the internet. The netizens are heaping praise on the video and considering it a 'must-watch' for all.

The doctors broke down the basics of consent over a cup of tea with four cases in which the same can be fathomed.

The video begins with the duo addressing all 'boys and men'. One of the doctors try to offer a cup of tea to another under four circumstances.

In case number one, the doctor said 'yes' when offered a cup of tea which clearly shows he gave his consent. In case number two, he said 'no' signifying he did not give the consent and that he cannot be offered tea.

Similarly in case number 3, the doctor seemed a bit confused whether or not accept the tea, to which, another doctor took it as a 'no'. Case number 4 showed the doctor sleeping when asked for a cup of tea, accordingly, another doctor considered it a 'no' as the former did not reply in affirmation.

The video was captioned, "Explain like I’m 5 years old: What is consent? Seems obvious? You’d be surprised. To men who truly want to help create change, it’s time you stop telling the world it’s #notallmen, and ask yourself why there are #notenoughmen."

“Not enough men who are outraged, not enough men who are intervening, not enough men who are allies, not enough men who are standing up for those who suffer at the hands of the worst of our kind. Not enough men trying to imagine what it must feel like to live in fear of violence and ask ourselves what we can to change it. Not enough men changing the narrative. It’s time we tried to be enough. It’s time to step up", it added.

With over 6.3 million views, the video has gone viral on the internet and received a lot of appreciation, especially from women.

"Case number whatever hasn't been said yet: if you offer chai, and they say they want chai, but you give them coffee instead, that is also not consent", a user commented.

Another user wrote, "It's so sad they're having to teach consent Dora the Explorer way".

"How sad it is that we have to explain things as simple as consent to grown-ups. We teach little girls to be careful but we don't teach little boys to not cross the boundaries", a third commented.